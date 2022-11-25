Welcome To Proverbs Club.Valuables To Cherish.
Proverbs 23:23 (NIV).
23) Buy the truth and do not sell it—
wisdom, instruction and insight as well.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
4 Items To Acquire And Safeguard.
Insight
Instruction
Truth
Wisdom
