Worker Madness!

Friday Night Live 27 December 2024
In this episode, I explore the complexities of the H-1B visa program, prompted by discussions of figures like Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk. Drawing from my experience as a hiring manager, I trace the program's history and challenge the idea of a skills gap, arguing it's often a disguise for corporations to cut labor costs. I analyze the distribution of H-1B visas, particularly to Indian nationals, and discuss the adverse effects on American wages and job opportunities, while questioning the true motivations behind immigration policies. This dialogue critiques how profit-driven motives reshape the landscape of the American workforce and society.
