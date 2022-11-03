【Ukraine Rescue】03/11/22 More Refugees Are Sent to the NFSC Rescue Tent As It Is the Largest and Warmest

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【Ukraine Rescue】03/11/22 Soldiers and volunteers keep sending refugee children and adult refugees to our tent as the rescue tents of the New Federal State of China in Medyka, Poland is the largest, warmest and the best equipped