#SpellsBroken by Garfield and Toto
MJTank
Published 2 months ago

Artist Jim Davis and writer Mark Evanier are lovable and reasonable, so I'm confident their message will reach a wide audience at a proper time and boost sales and views of their Garfield cartoon enough to compensate for gains, if any, that would come from trying to make a case about my free #Advertising "Viewing Party", jokes are important! I'll remove this video, though, if Jim and Mark want me to, simply ask nicely :)

Thank you guys for making Garfield and Friends, Thanks to viewers for taking time away from watching TV to watch me watch a TV show about a TV show on TV, and thanks for checking out the links below to see more Garfield and buying Garfield swag. Cheers! #SpellsBroken

As Seen On Internet- The Beast From Beyond, Garfield and Friends, Season 7.
https://garfield.fandom.com/wiki/The_Beast_From_Beyond

Get Garfield comics, even artboard prints here!
https://www.gocomics.com/garfield
https://www.arcamax.com/thefunnies/garfield/

Linktr.ee/MJTank108

