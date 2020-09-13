Episode 2 Cover Close - How to Become an Ambidextral Gunfighter

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Training your brain’s use of your eyes
Red dot, ACOG, lighted reticle, irons (peep sight).
Hyper reality of ACOG probably helps draw the brain to that eye.
If using a magnified optic make sure it is installed with the correct eye relief.
In Project Appleseed we teach “turkey neck, cheek weld” for precision marksmanship, to isolate ambi training a comfortable, relaxed cheek weld is fine as long as the optic is properly placed.
Obstructed eye has almost no valuable information so brain favors sighting eye
Place a target, a post it note
Place barrier about 10 yards from the target, (inflatable paintball bunker, cardboard box, tree, utility pole)
Both Eyes Open
no partial squinting
Both eyes relaxed
Process
Sleep Repeat