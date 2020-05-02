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Mindblowing – A Must Watch!! - Predicting the Coronavirus Lockdown
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85 views • May 02, 2020
This video was originally aired October 21st 2014
The man speaking in the video is Harry Vox - Investigative Journalist. In the video he describes a scenario from the Rockefeller Institute where a virus sweeps around the world causing a massive lockdown of countries.
The Youtube channel Victurus Libertas uploaded this video in 2016 and there channel was immediatley terminated by Youtube. They are now on the Bitchute Platform
The man speaking in the video is Harry Vox - Investigative Journalist. In the video he describes a scenario from the Rockefeller Institute where a virus sweeps around the world causing a massive lockdown of countries.
The Youtube channel Victurus Libertas uploaded this video in 2016 and there channel was immediatley terminated by Youtube. They are now on the Bitchute Platform
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