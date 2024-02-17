Create New Account
Kansas City Violence - A Prelude of Things to Come
High Hopes
Published Yesterday

Discovering the Jewish Jesus with Rabbi Schneider


Feb 15, 2024


Rabbi Schneider discusses the distressing surge in gun violence witnessed at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade. He uncovers deeper societal decay and moral crisis. While examining the ominous signs of the end times, Rabbi Schneider offers hope and guidance to navigate our lives through these times of chaos.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ow6Ua3vYvI0

violenceshootinggunparadesuperbowlend timeschaoskansas citysocietal decaymoral crisisdiscovering the jewish jesusrabbi schneiderominous signs

