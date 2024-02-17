Discovering the Jewish Jesus with Rabbi Schneider
Feb 15, 2024
Rabbi Schneider discusses the distressing surge in gun violence witnessed at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade. He uncovers deeper societal decay and moral crisis. While examining the ominous signs of the end times, Rabbi Schneider offers hope and guidance to navigate our lives through these times of chaos.
**********************************************
**** FIND JESUS **** https://djj.show/YTFindJesus
**** BECOME A MONTHLY PARTNER **** https://djj.show/u2w
***** DONATE ****https://djj.show/du1
**********************************************
Kansas City Violence - A Prelude of Things to Come
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ow6Ua3vYvI0
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.