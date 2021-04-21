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Seal #3- The Time of the Black Horse
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42 views • April 21, 2021
A brief discussion of the third of six seals found in Revelation 6 -- the Third Horseman of the Apocalypse.
This video is part of a series that form a Timeline Proposition that explore the opening of the Seals as recorded in Revelation 6.
~~~~~~~
And So The Apocalypse Begins
Part One: The Horsemen Ride
Seal #3- The Time of the Black Horse
~~~~~~~
Bible References:
The Time of the Black Horse
Revelation 6:5-6
~~~~~~~
References (Videos):
Behold a Black Horse - Session 1 - Chuck Missler
https://odysee.com/@khouse:86/behold-a-black-horse-session-1-chuck:a
Behold a Black Horse - Session 2 - Chuck Missler
https://odysee.com/@khouse:86/behold-a-black-horse-session-2-chuck:9
The Hunger Games Society - Crashing The Economy By Design - David Icke
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2VhigVYIfBA/
~~~~~~~
References (Articles):
Global Inflation
by John Loeffler World Affairs Editor
https://khouse.org/articles/1998/168/
Behold a Black Horse
by Dr. Chuck Missler
https://khouse.org/articles/2015/1240/
~~~~~~~
Additional Sources (Articles):
~~~~~~~
Follow Derrall on these Alternative Media:
Odysee
https://odysee.com/@FiftyplusFreedom:9
BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/derrall/
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/derrall
~~~~~~~
This video is part of a series that form a Timeline Proposition that explore the opening of the Seals as recorded in Revelation 6.
~~~~~~~
And So The Apocalypse Begins
Part One: The Horsemen Ride
Seal #3- The Time of the Black Horse
~~~~~~~
Bible References:
The Time of the Black Horse
Revelation 6:5-6
~~~~~~~
References (Videos):
Behold a Black Horse - Session 1 - Chuck Missler
https://odysee.com/@khouse:86/behold-a-black-horse-session-1-chuck:a
Behold a Black Horse - Session 2 - Chuck Missler
https://odysee.com/@khouse:86/behold-a-black-horse-session-2-chuck:9
The Hunger Games Society - Crashing The Economy By Design - David Icke
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2VhigVYIfBA/
~~~~~~~
References (Articles):
Global Inflation
by John Loeffler World Affairs Editor
https://khouse.org/articles/1998/168/
Behold a Black Horse
by Dr. Chuck Missler
https://khouse.org/articles/2015/1240/
~~~~~~~
Additional Sources (Articles):
~~~~~~~
Follow Derrall on these Alternative Media:
Odysee
https://odysee.com/@FiftyplusFreedom:9
BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/derrall/
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/derrall
~~~~~~~
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