Pediatric Healthcare Whistleblower: HORRIFIC REALITY We All Expected



Our next guest is anonymous, as so many of our guests have to be. The Constitution might guarantee freedom of speech, but real freedom is in rapid decline here in America. Right now, the powerful make the rules and punish anybody who gets in the way.

So, our anonymous next guest is a physical therapist. She has 20 years of experience including 18 in a hospital setting. She’s worked in cardiac, trauma, and neurological settings, and she’s worked in Covid ICUs. Point is, she’s been there a long time. She knows what she’s talking about, and she can distinguish vaccine side effects from the normal ebb and flow of medical problems.

Well, our anonymous source said she saw a huge number of injuries and even deaths caused by Covid injections, but her overseers wouldn’t report it. So she left. She wasn’t going to take part in the cover-up.

But for the past few weeks, our source has been working at a pediatric facility. And here’s the terrifying part: Now, our guest says she’s seeing children come up with the same kind of post-vaccination symptoms she saw in adults before.

This unnamed physical therapist joined the show to discuss.

source:

StewPeters.tv