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Terra que rejuvenesce e retarda a putrefação.
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160 views • July 20, 2020
Para aquisição de dispositivos entre em contato:
Whats Luziene (66)-9-9912-8547.
𝐊𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐨 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐨.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1101253279947624
𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐬
https://t.me/Douglasrelatosplasma
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Máquina Quântica. Vaquinha.
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Grupos no face.
Keshe Brasil compartilhando Conhecimento.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1101253279947624
KESHE Saúde com Terapias com GANS
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1834034336910645
Canais Sugeridos.
JUKLEY ORMENEZE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqwe1ER2Rwv9Cjnc7jzFHCQ
Christian Amenofis Marino
https://www.youtube.com/user/burumbumax
Traduções da Fundação Keshe
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2V87dRwpuuMk7_xd561KRQ
Ciência & Espiritualidade
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCPFKA8n267TrofpGpuuyJQ
Red de Arte Planetaria
https://www.youtube.com/user/etznab8
NaTuber Tv
https://www.youtube.com/user/Antwniaco
william MAGRAV
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFyXLmv2WjBmInFonClO6kg
Legião Sobrenatural
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjWw8sBL0PPZLPxusmNLvAQ
Real de queluz
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsbiMe8X3xThEQi-9NfhHwA
http://keshefoundation.org
http://cancerprocessing.org
http://spaceshipinstitute.org
http://kfssi.org
http://blueprint.keshefoundation.org/
http://blueprint.keshefoundation.org/...
http://1p1n1r.keshefoundation.org/
http://universalcouncil.info/
http://mozhan.kfssi.org
http://usa.keshefoundation.org
http://health.keshefoundation.org
Whats Luziene (66)-9-9912-8547.
𝐊𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐨 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐨.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1101253279947624
𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐬
https://t.me/Douglasrelatosplasma
https://spaceshipinstitute.zoom.us/j/760635481
Máquina Quântica. Vaquinha.
https://t.me/joinchat/PADJwxRvEs70YW28rm4UrQ
https://kfgl.global/business/our-products
SEMPRE HAVERÁ IDEIAS??????????????
https://semprehaveraideias.com.br/Home?
http://keshefoundation.org/about/donate
https://es.kfwiki.org/wiki/KF_Wiki
Grupos no face.
Keshe Brasil compartilhando Conhecimento.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1101253279947624
KESHE Saúde com Terapias com GANS
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1834034336910645
Canais Sugeridos.
JUKLEY ORMENEZE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqwe1ER2Rwv9Cjnc7jzFHCQ
Christian Amenofis Marino
https://www.youtube.com/user/burumbumax
Traduções da Fundação Keshe
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2V87dRwpuuMk7_xd561KRQ
Ciência & Espiritualidade
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCPFKA8n267TrofpGpuuyJQ
Red de Arte Planetaria
https://www.youtube.com/user/etznab8
NaTuber Tv
https://www.youtube.com/user/Antwniaco
william MAGRAV
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFyXLmv2WjBmInFonClO6kg
Legião Sobrenatural
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjWw8sBL0PPZLPxusmNLvAQ
Real de queluz
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsbiMe8X3xThEQi-9NfhHwA
http://keshefoundation.org
http://cancerprocessing.org
http://spaceshipinstitute.org
http://kfssi.org
http://blueprint.keshefoundation.org/
http://blueprint.keshefoundation.org/...
http://1p1n1r.keshefoundation.org/
http://universalcouncil.info/
http://mozhan.kfssi.org
http://usa.keshefoundation.org
http://health.keshefoundation.org
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