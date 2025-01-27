MOMENT TIKTOKER, 23, FALLS TO HER DEATH FROM ROOFTOP 🌇 AFTER CLIMBING UP TO TAKE VIDEO OF SUNSET

Moment TikToker plunges 160ft to her death while posing for sunset selfie videos on a Turkish rooftop





Kubra Dogan, 23, was visiting her cousin at a family apartment in Istanbul

The pair climbed on the roof of the apartment to take footage of the sunset

Kubra fell nine stories to her death when she stepped on plastic paneling

The panel immediately ripped and sent her plunging 160ft to the street below

The family said they will sue the contractor responsible for the building work





Source: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9919141/Moment-TikToker-plunges-160ft-death-Turkish-rooftop.html