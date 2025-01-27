MOMENT TIKTOKER, 23, FALLS TO HER DEATH FROM ROOFTOP 🌇 AFTER CLIMBING UP TO TAKE VIDEO OF SUNSET

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Moment TikToker plunges 160ft to her death while posing for sunset selfie videos on a Turkish rooftop
Kubra Dogan, 23, was visiting her cousin at a family apartment in Istanbul
The pair climbed on the roof of the apartment to take footage of the sunset
Kubra fell nine stories to her death when she stepped on plastic paneling
The panel immediately ripped and sent her plunging 160ft to the street below
The family said they will sue the contractor responsible for the building work
Source: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9919141/Moment-TikToker-plunges-160ft-death-Turkish-rooftop.html