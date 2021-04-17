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Covid 19 simply does not exist & is fictitious. That's why we're suing the CDC for covid 19 fraud!
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512 views • April 17, 2021
Worth repeating with this better copy. Video taken from Die Welt der betrogenen Menschenkinder. - "I have a PhD in virology and immunology. I'm a scientist in a clinical laboratory and I've tested 1,500 samples here in Southern California that tested positive as Covid 19. When my laboratory team and I examined the samples using Koch's postulates and scanned them under an electron microscope, we did not find any Covid 19 in any of these 1,500 samples.

In contrast, in all of these 1,500 samples, we were able to detect for the most part the influenza A virus and influenza B virus in the remainder. We did not find Covid 19 virus u in a single sample and did not use the BS-PCR assay to do so. We used the polymerase chain reaction test. Cilia Faber (?) has done very good research on this and I gave her an interview. There are videos about it on her channel.

We then sent the sample residues to Stanford, Cornell and Southern California Universities and they got the same results that we did. NO COVID.

Telegram: https://t.me/Q17TRUMP

Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/DGy7GI6gDhfD/
FreiheitsFreund
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influenza ainfluenza bpcr testskochs postulates
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