We have not reached an agreement, & I think it's bad news for Iran, much more than for the US - Vance.

Adding:

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman presents a brief report on the Iran-US negotiations in Islamabad.

🔹 Esmail Baghaei says that we have not and will not forget the experience of America's breach of promises and misdeeds. Just as we will not forgive the heinous crimes committed by them and the Zionist regime during the second and third imposed wars.

🔹 The negotiations were held on various issues, including the Strait of Hormuz, the nuclear issue, war reparations, the lifting of sanctions, and a complete end to the war against Iran and the region.

🔹 Esmail Baghaei stresses that Iranian negotiators are using all their strength, experience, and knowledge to protect Iran's rights and interests.

🔹 Esmail Baghaei adds that the success of this diplomatic process depends on the seriousness and goodwill of the other side, and refraining from excessive and illegal demands.

🔹 Esmail Baghaei thanks the warm-hearted and honourable government and people of Pakistan for hosting the talks.





@PRESS TV