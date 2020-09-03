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The Truth About The London Bridge Terrorist Attack
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17 views • September 03, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3706/the-truth-about-the-london-bridge-terrorist-attack-
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3706-the-truth-about-the-london-bridge-terrorist-attack
On June 3rd, 2017, London Metropolitan Police responded to reports of a white van mounting the pavement and plowing through a crowd of pedestrians on London Bridge. The van then continued from London Bridge to nearby Borough Market where three terrorists exited the vehicle and began stabbing civilians with what were described “12-inch butcher knives.”
The three attackers were shot and killed by police within eight minutes of the first call, seven innocent people died at the scene of the attack and another 48 injured were taken to five different hospitals. With the recent attacks in Westminster and Manchester, this incident marked the third major United Kingdom terrorist attack in less than three months.
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3706-the-truth-about-the-london-bridge-terrorist-attack
On June 3rd, 2017, London Metropolitan Police responded to reports of a white van mounting the pavement and plowing through a crowd of pedestrians on London Bridge. The van then continued from London Bridge to nearby Borough Market where three terrorists exited the vehicle and began stabbing civilians with what were described “12-inch butcher knives.”
The three attackers were shot and killed by police within eight minutes of the first call, seven innocent people died at the scene of the attack and another 48 injured were taken to five different hospitals. With the recent attacks in Westminster and Manchester, this incident marked the third major United Kingdom terrorist attack in less than three months.
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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