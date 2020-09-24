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Evil Axis of the Politically Corrupted.
bArbwIReD sUn
bArbwIReD sUn
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112 views • September 24, 2020
To exchange liberties for safety is pretty wacky considering who you may have to trust. Neither political candidate is worthy. (And the last debate just proved that) There are countless fear mongers telling tales of tsunamis, prophetic dreams of disaster, political fueled economic disaster warnings, using covid-19 fear tactics, attempting to push people more inland, abandoning their own properties, leaving them to be acquired by property brokers and financial groups. This fear mongering only pushes the masses inland towards FEMA camps. Educate yourself. Do not trust these self proclaimed psychics. We are in grave danger unless we demand total accountability for the unconstitutional lock down, thievery from the middle class and small business, translating into large tax breaks and profits for the elitists and Wall Street.
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trumpobamacorruptiondeceptionliesdeathwalmartaliensbidenfemaunited nationsnatoronald reaganhilary clintonnavy sealswalmart fema campsconsentration campsphil schniederchildren fema camps
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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