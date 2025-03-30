Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

or [email protected] paypal

Save Souls with a OfGod TShirt: https://sjwellfire.com/shop/

Connect: Join our alerts: https://sjwellfire.com/

Near to Christ: The Life-Giving Power of God's Word

Brother Larry speaks about drawing near to Christ through the Word of God, emphasizing that God's promises are powerful and life-changing. The Word helps believers live righteous lives by sanctifying, purifying, and protecting them. It brings freedom from sin, provides direction, and enables believers to become more like Christ.

He shares his own testimony of how God rescued him from a life of sin, particularly his struggles with drinking and sinful behaviors after leaving the Marine Corps. God's Word gave him a new direction, and it’s through the Word that believers are preserved in life and protected from the enemy’s snares.

Psalm 119 highlights how the Word cleanses, protects, and directs the believer. Brother Larry reads from Romans 8:1-2, emphasizing the freedom in Christ from the law of sin and death. The Word is described as a lamp to our feet, guiding us through life and keeping us on the narrow path.

Brother Larry also emphasizes that Christians must put off sinful behaviors (like lying, anger, and theft) and put on the new man, created in righteousness and holiness (Ephesians 4:20-32). Living according to the Word is key to being victorious in Christ. Those who walk close to Christ will reflect His nature of kindness, tender-heartedness, and forgiveness.

The message stresses that drawing near to Christ requires humility and repentance. Believers must confess their sins and embrace God’s forgiveness, knowing that He is faithful and just to forgive them (1 John 1:9). This is part of wearing the armor of God and using the sword of the Spirit, which is the Word of God. Christians are encouraged to hold fast to the Word, as it is their lifeline, and to make it a priority in their lives.

Scripture references include:

• Psalm 119:9, 92-93, 105

• Romans 8:1-2

• Ephesians 4:20-32

• Proverbs 1:33

• 1 John 1:9

________________________________________

Final Prayer:

Brother Larry prays that believers will accept God's Word, seek Him with all their hearts, cleanse their ways, and live lives of victory, freedom, and blessing through Christ Jesus.

Closing Thought:

The Word of God is a treasure that will lead believers to a victorious, blessed life, drawing them closer to Christ and reflecting His holiness to the world.



