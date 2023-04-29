How Man was Created Lesson

The Bible tells how God created man in Genesis 1 verses 26 to 2 verses 1-25. Read at home also Genesis 2 verse 7. Flannel images and lesson plan by Bernice C. Jordan 1960. Song from Ireland "Tenderly I can hear Him calling me." Voice by mrs. S.M.T. For nonprofit use only.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.