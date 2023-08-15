Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Glenn 'CAN'T GET PAST THIS' about new Special Counsel in Hunter Biden case
channel image
High Hopes
2703 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
37 views
Published 17 hours ago

Glenn Beck


August 14, 2023


Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed U.S. Attorney David Weiss as special counsel in the case against Hunter Biden. But is this a sign that the case is moving in the right or wrong direction? Glenn and Stu discuss the unusual circumstances surrounding Weiss' appointment, including whether it goes against the U.S. Code. Plus, Glenn explains the one issue he "can't get past."


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=byCVVJHTXOs

Keywords
special counselus attorneyhunter bidenattorney generalglenn beckmerrick garlandsuspiciousdavid weissagainst us codecant get past

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket