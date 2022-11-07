The Shaking Among SDAs Caused By Strait Testimony. 2300 Days Reveals Judgment of the Living

Seventh Day Adventists are founded on Daniel 8:14 which brings to view the 2300 Days. Just as the Jews were unaware that they were being judged just before their probation closed at the first coming of Christ. This history is repeated in the "Midnight Cry" when the Millerites were unaware that the judgment of the dead had begun in Oct. 22 1844. The Loud Cry therefore must repeat the same by the fact that SDAs currently are unaware that the judgment of the living has begun now that we are just before the close of probation for Seventh Day Adventists. The rain is falling and new light has been revealed yet rejected by GC Leaders and Self-supporting ministries. The foolish virgins had no oil in their lamps. Is there oil in your lamp revealing light for our time?



