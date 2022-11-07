The Shaking Among SDAs Caused By Strait Testimony. 2300 Days Reveals Judgment of the Living

Seventh Day Adventists are founded on Daniel 8:14 which
brings to view the 2300 Days. Just as the Jews were unaware that they were
being judged just before their probation closed at the first coming of Christ.
This history is repeated in the "Midnight Cry" when the Millerites
were unaware that the judgment of the dead had begun in Oct. 22 1844. The Loud
Cry therefore must repeat the same by the fact that SDAs currently are unaware
that the judgment of the living has begun now that we are just before the close
of probation for Seventh Day Adventists. The rain is falling and new light has
been revealed yet rejected by GC Leaders and Self-supporting ministries. The
foolish virgins had no oil in their lamps. Is there oil in your lamp revealing
light for our time?
North Korea fires four ballistic missile as tensions mount with the south. Seoul and Washington would “resolutely respond to any provocations from North Korea,” South's Korea's joint chiefs of staff said in a statement.
South Korea scrambles fighter jets after detecting 180 North Korean warplanes, military says
North Korea tests 23 missiles, prompting response from South Korea and raising tensions. A North Korean missile landed close to South Korea's waters, officials said.
North Korea launches four more missiles as U.S. flies bombers over South
