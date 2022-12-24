Guided morning meditation with Finnbarr Kennedy.

Finnbarr has many years experience in teaching meditation, having formerly been a Buddhist monk in the Thai Forest Tradition 21 years. Now he teaches meditation at Brightheart Meditation Center in Hungary.

Finnbarr leads a daily meditation at https://youtube.com/@brightheartmeditationcente6058

At 7:00 -7:30 am and at 7:00-8:00 pm (UHT+1)











