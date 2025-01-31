Rybar's Analysis: The Battle for Dzerzhynsk

Over the past two weeks, our subscribers have regularly asked us why the video chronicles of the special military operation with weekly events have disappeared - we respond: during this time, the Rybar team has been experimenting with formats for covering the events in the SMO zone and presenting analytics.

We are pleased to present our new product: from now on, the channel will regularly feature both detailed analyses of key battles in the special operation zone, as well as video summaries of current changes over a short period of time in a particular sector of the front.

You can still get acquainted with the main events in the special operation zone over the course of a day and a week during the releases of "Rybar's Analysis" on @SolovievLive. Meanwhile, the number of video reviews on the channel itself will gradually increase - this is much better perceived than dry text with a map, isn't it?

➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖

The very first release of the updated chronicle is dedicated to covering the operation to liberate Dzerzhynsk that is nearing completion. "Why did the Russian Armed Forces start an offensive in this sector?", "How did the operation develop?", "What will be the further actions of the Russian troops?" - you will find the answers to these and other questions in our material.

From Rybar