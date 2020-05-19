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Παιδάκι το πάνε για όργανα ζωντανό.
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479 views • May 19, 2020
Δείτε πως τα έχουν τα παιδάκια τρομοκρατημένα, πριν τα σφάξουν ζωντανά για να ους πάρουν τα όργανα. Δείτε γύρω τα πτώματα στις μαύρες σακούλες.
Εσείς μετά να πιστεύετε τα κανάλια και τους κορωναϊούς.
Εσείς μετά να πιστεύετε τα κανάλια και τους κορωναϊούς.
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