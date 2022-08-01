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2022-08-01 Trump Escorted To AF1
Rev. LeRoy
Rev. LeRoy
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472 views • August 01, 2022

                   Sources

Situation Update 7.25.22 Video and Source:
https://rumble.com/v1dkzw1-situation-update-72522.html
Restored Republic via a GCR: Update as of Mon. 25 July 2022
https://operationdisclosureofficial.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/Restored-Republic-via-a-GCR-7-25-2022.docx

Screenshot Announcing Trump Address at America First Agenda Summit
https://8kun.top/qresearch/res/16825149.html#16825196

President Trump: America First Agenda Summit - Washington D.C.
    July 26, 2022 at approximately 3:30 PM EDT
https://rumble.com/v1dpd7v-president-trump-america-first-agenda-summit-washington-d.c..html
https://rumble.com/v1d3dcp-live-american-first-policy-institute-annual-policy-summit-day-two-july-26-2.html

FULL SPEECH: President Donald J. Trump at Save America Rally,
    Prescott Valley, AZ, 7-22-22 at approximately 11:00 PM EDT
https://rumble.com/v1dc7t3-full-speech-president-donald-j.-trump-at-save-america-rally-prescott-valley.html

Real Raw News Articles:

https://realrawnews.com/2022/01/enmity-grows-between-trump-military-over-vaccine-advocacy/

https://realrawnews.com/2022/07/military-blasts-trump-over-endorsing-obama-acolyte/

Keywords
trumpmilitarybible
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