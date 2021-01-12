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Promect Veritas Trailer Vid
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20 views • January 12, 2021
Veritas Logo
Dear Voxi,
It’s time to act. There is no more time for whining or complaining.
Project Veritas will release a new video tomorrow exposing a senior executive at a top media organization for his radical and violent agenda:
I need you to follow four simple steps to help make censoring this story impossible by those in Big Tech and unavoidable by those in the Mainstream Media.
1. Download the video from this link right now: https://vimeo.com/499442765/f60198aad5
2. Choose your largest/favorite platform (or multiple) and upload the video.
3. Copy & Paste this text into your caption:
Stop talking,
Stop whining,
Start reporting and exposing fraud/corruption.
@Project_Veritas has a new investigative report exposing a high-level media executive inciting violence.
LAUNCH TOMORROW...
4. POST IT!
That’s it.
As an important part of the #VeritasArmy of 100,000+ people, you have the power, not the oligarchs in Silicon Valley. And it’s time you showed them.
Let me know if you have any issues with downloading/uploading the footage.
In Veritas,
James
Dear Voxi,
It’s time to act. There is no more time for whining or complaining.
Project Veritas will release a new video tomorrow exposing a senior executive at a top media organization for his radical and violent agenda:
I need you to follow four simple steps to help make censoring this story impossible by those in Big Tech and unavoidable by those in the Mainstream Media.
1. Download the video from this link right now: https://vimeo.com/499442765/f60198aad5
2. Choose your largest/favorite platform (or multiple) and upload the video.
3. Copy & Paste this text into your caption:
Stop talking,
Stop whining,
Start reporting and exposing fraud/corruption.
@Project_Veritas has a new investigative report exposing a high-level media executive inciting violence.
LAUNCH TOMORROW...
4. POST IT!
That’s it.
As an important part of the #VeritasArmy of 100,000+ people, you have the power, not the oligarchs in Silicon Valley. And it’s time you showed them.
Let me know if you have any issues with downloading/uploading the footage.
In Veritas,
James
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