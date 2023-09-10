When picking up pieces of bread or some rancid food, the 12 dogs happily called each other over

Pitiful Animal





Aug 31, 2023

These 12 puppies were fighting for their lives

They were only 3 weeks old but they had lost their mother.

Every day they roamed around in the garbage dumps looking for food.

When they picked up bits of bread or rancid food, they happily called each other over.

After being full, they ran into an abandoned house nearby to avoid the rain and sun.

In the immediate future, 12 puppies needed to stay there for another week.

Because I had not been able to arrange a reasonable place for them.

Every day, veterinarians and volunteers would visit, clean and feed them.

They needed quality dry and wet food because they had very little resistance.

Winter was coming, if the 12 puppies didn't get well then they wouldn't be able to survive.

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JY_iZkzufHw