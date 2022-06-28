How EMP Destroys 06/28/2022

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Andrew Bucchin is our guest today. He's got 15 years worth of Special Ops behind him, and for the last three years, has been with EMP Shield. Pastor Stan has invited him to explain in detail how an EMP explosion works, and how you can protect your home and car from such a devastating event!
Visit us online at:
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy Club To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:
http://www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com