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John MacArthur lists the harmful effects of COVID & Lockdowns
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28 views • December 21, 2020
The reality of what happens during a lockdown has been recorded and #JohnMacArthur has the numbers from around the world. For example, there have been more suicides this year in Japan than #COVID deaths. The catastrophic results of the #Lockdowns and government tyranny are laid out for all to see in this 23 minute exercise in Truth.
(This video uploaded for non-profit, educational purposes only. Monetization is disabled for this video. The rights to this video belong to John MacArthur, Grace Community Church, Grace to You.)
Video Source: https://youtu.be/RH-fNyJnr_Y
(This video uploaded for non-profit, educational purposes only. Monetization is disabled for this video. The rights to this video belong to John MacArthur, Grace Community Church, Grace to You.)
Video Source: https://youtu.be/RH-fNyJnr_Y
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