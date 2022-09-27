Enacting Policy Change and How to Stand for Health Freedom | Ep. 21

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Leah Wilson from Stand for Health Freedom, an official partner of We The Patriots USA, joins "Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson" to discuss how YOU can make your voice heard to politicians, enact policy change and stand for health freedom, parental rights and more in episode 20.
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iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017
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Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1020046
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► Leah Wilson’s Stand for Health Freedom: https://standforhealthfreedom.com/
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