Enacting Policy Change and How to Stand for Health Freedom | Ep. 21

Leah Wilson from Stand for Health Freedom, an official partner of We The Patriots USA, joins "Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson" to discuss how YOU can make your voice heard to politicians, enact policy change and stand for health freedom, parental rights and more in episode 20.





