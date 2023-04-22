Create New Account
Why can't Miles testify? Because they trap Miles with these charges. George Higginbotham accepted a $40 million bribe. He made the deal but never went to jail
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
为什么文贵不能出庭作证，因为他们用这些指控把文贵困住。George Higginbotham接受了4000万美元的贿赂,他达成了交易，但从未坐过牢。他作证了，但是文贵的证词永远不会被爆出来。

Why can't Wengui testify? Because they trap Wengui with these charges. George Higginbotham accepted a $40 million bribe. He made the deal but never went to jail. He testified about Miles Guo, but the testimony will never be exposed.

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #13579plan #warroom #Bannon #PeterNavarro #JayneZirkle #takedowntheccp


