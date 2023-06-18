Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
These numbers PROVE Americans are SICK & TIRED of far-left states
178 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 21 hours ago |
Donate

Glenn Beck


June 16, 2023


In 2021, California lost over 330 THOUSAND residents…and with those residents, the Golden State lost over 29 billion dollars in income too. The numbers are not much better for New York, Massachusetts, or New Jersey, either. But it wasn’t just blue states experiencing massive changes. In this clip, Glenn unveils the SHOCKING statistics that prove Americans are sick & tired of far-left states, and they’re looking for other places to live that are much more favorable to freedom…


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BW_UBQa_Zoc

Keywords
californiafreedomamericansglenn beckfar-leftstatisticsred stateblue statesick and tiredresidents moving out blue states

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket