6/8/26 TRUMP: STOP The ISRA/EL COUP on AMERICA! ACTION! SC: Primary Graham! #USSLiberty

6/8/26 President Trump is compelled by his Oath & Executive Power to stop Israel and the treasonous US Senators and Congressmen who are legislating the NDAA with Section 224 & the SIAA with Section 622 intact from

orchestrating a Coup on America! America is in imminent risk from losing our Sovereignty to a foreign power if these Authorization Acts are codified! TAKE ACTION, America! Force your Senators and Congressmen to drop these provisions! We only have days! SC residents: NOW is your only chance to Primary Lindsey Graham: VOTE Mark Lynch tomorrow & force a run off election!! Put on your Belt of Truth, America & FIGHT for Liberty! WE ARE FREE!

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President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/





TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777

Thune: 202-224-2321





Get Involved & TAKE ACTION:

https://precinctprojectusa.org/





SIAA Section 622: Coup on America!

https://weichert.substack.com/p/new-senate-bill-wants-to-fuse-israeli





Promethean Updates: Trump Agreed With Bernie, Bessent Trashed the Free Market, What’s Going On?!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=ZTMY0U5QeZs&ra=m





TRUMP demands Thune Fire Parliamentarian, Elizabeth Macdonough, NOW! AND PASS THE SAVE America ACT!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/06/just-trump-calls-senate-leader-thune-immediately-fire/





BHO Fed. Judge, Leo Sorokin, strikes down Trump's EO $100K fee for H1-B Visas: "Unauthorized Tax"

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/06/obama-judge-blocks-trumps-100000-h-1b-visa/





Don Trump Jr marries daughter of deceased West Palm Beach FL banker who managed Epstein's accounts:

https://www.nationalfile.com/article/epstein-banker-s-daughter-donald-trump-jr-marries-into-pedophile-s-palm-beach-financial-circle





Israel's 1967 attack on the USS Liberty through project "Cyanide" cemented US/Israel defense stance & gave the green light to Israel war w/Egypt:

https://ussliberty.org/bbc-documentary





ACTION: Claim Your Office Now!! 300K open seats across the Republic!! Occupy LOCAL!

https://www.jointab.us/





NIH WEBSITE ~ about alpha gal treatment:

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8729907/





Want to Oust Lindsey Graham?? Mark Lynch for SC Senate! Volunteer! Support!

https://www.lynchforsenate.com/





The SAVE AMERICA ACT: TAKE ACTION- Save our Elections & 2026 Midterms! https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/7296/text





THUNE: 202-224-2321: Action! https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/john-thune-is-working-overtime-see-that-trump/





ACTION: Covid Justice Resolution! https://covidjustice.org/





Children’s Health Defense:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/urge-congress-to-take-up-the-covid-justice-resolution/?utm_source=cc&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=advocacy&utm_id=20260311#form





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Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave !!

WE ARE FREE !!