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Sunrise Over Maria Island
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0 view • March 12, 2021
This is a slide show video attempting to expose the raw power of a sunrise fighting its way through clouds over Maria Island off Tasmania. The accompanying music is ‘Ameno’ by Era which seems to capture the spirit of the occasion. Era’s first album ‘Era’ became a worldwide success at its 1997 release, helped by its single ‘Ameno’ which is a Blending of Gregorian chants with modern musical genres. Enjoy.
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