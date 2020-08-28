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Everything you need to know about the COVID hoax and Microsoft patented Vaccine danger.
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207 views • August 28, 2020
Now the nasty truth about who made it and why they made it and for what purpose. And the 5G connection. It's sick, it's twisted and its Satanis. Millions of you are going to die.
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