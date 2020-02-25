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Survivors Ch. #4 - Searching (Rayford Looks for His Family) - Apocalyptic Movie
CartoonsAboutJesus
CartoonsAboutJesus
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8 views • February 25, 2020
In Chapter 4 (Searching), Rayford studies the pamphlet given to him by Reinhard at Heathrow Airport, and finds that it is lacking in answers...or is it? He contacts his daughter, Chloe, and learns that his wife and son have left the safety of their home to find Jesus, which is exactly what Reinhard said would happen. What else have the Jesans predicted?

"Survivors" is a radical end time apocalyptic novel that doesn't water down the message to make it more palatable. Follow the main characters in this exciting story that shakes the typical mainstream churchy vision of the end times, and throws them into a context where they are forced to reconsider many of the pet doctrines they once held onto. Will they lose their faith? Or will they discover the real thing and overcome the great trials that will face everyone in the end times? conspiracy
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godjesus christholy biblejesusbible studychristianproverbsrapturescripturecrisisdeuteronomypsalmisaiaharmageddonparablechristian minglebible versesbible verseecclesiastesteachings of jesuschristian cartoonschristian cartoonchristian quoteschristian movies
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