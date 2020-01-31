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Medical School: How to handle arrogant know-it-all patients
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173 views • January 31, 2020
As a doctor, it's very important that you handle patients correctly. Sometimes you get these arrogant know-it-all patients who read something on the internet thinking they know everything. This lesson teaches you how to handle that situation.
Make sure you remember: The patient is ignorant and you're always right!
Good luck!
Brighteon users, please support everyone at "The Highwire" by visiting: http://www.thehighwire.com
Make sure you remember: The patient is ignorant and you're always right!
Good luck!
Brighteon users, please support everyone at "The Highwire" by visiting: http://www.thehighwire.com
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