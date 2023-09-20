Create New Account
How to Change the Combo on a Liberty Safe Mechanical Dial Combination Lock [S&G SARGENT & GREENLEAF Lock]
Today we are going to show you how to change the combo on a Liberty Safe Company dial-type mechanical combination lock. This particular model is a SARGENT & GREENLEAF [S&G] 3-wheel combination lock. We are using the following “Change Key” for this demo: https://mbausa.com/s-g-3-wheel-extra-long-change-key/

We have no affiliation with this change key retailer or with any of the companies mentioned in this video.



