AN INCONVENIENT STUDY: RAW DATA, REAL QUESTIONS

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, joins Del to break down a new reanalysis of the Henry Ford Health vaccinated vs. unvaccinated study featured in An Inconvenient Study. By examining the raw data rather than heavily modeled conclusions, Hulscher finds higher rates across all 22 chronic disease categories—including cancer—among vaccinated children, along with a more than 500% increased likelihood of autism. As one of the strongest real-world datasets available—among only 12 true vaccinated vs. unvaccinated studies—the findings raise serious questions about long-standing vaccine safety assumptions and the rapidly expanding childhood schedule. Hulscher also discusses a separate paper on flu vaccine effectiveness that found a 27% increased risk of contracting the flu among vaccinated individuals, and shares his personal journey that led him to work alongside Dr. Peter McCullough.