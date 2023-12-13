Melchizedek & Jesus The Christ

Jesus The Christ was Not a Different Manifestation of Himself in Melchizedek !!

Melchizedek was LIKE unto The Son of God or Simulitude like All others were Representing God !!!

God Bless brothers and sisters !!





