JEWISH POWER - DESTROYING OUR WORLD AND FREEDOM

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Harry Vox discusses the dire emergency that the Jewish banking and financial powers and their intelligence operations are forcing onto our families. Their plan is the total enslavement of all of humanity and they will have a massive army of non jews who have been so brainwashed that they will happily assist in this removal of our dignity and it will be non jews who carry out the orders of jews to remove us from our homes and give them to the Jewish hedge funds who will soon take possession of EVERYTHING.