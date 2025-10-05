BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
When the Dollar Died- A New Dawn
wowzatv
170 views • 1 day ago

On that fateful Tuesday in April, the world's financial system collapsed, plunging society into chaos. As ATMs flashed error codes and bank accounts froze, trust evaporated, leaving communities to fend for themselves. In this gripping video, we explore how ordinary people like Julia Torres, a nurse in upstate New York, adapted to a life devoid of currency, relying on barter and collaboration for survival. From makeshift defense patrols to local assemblies, witness how society rebuilt itself from the ashes of the old world. This is a story of resilience, resourcefulness, and the power of community in the face of unprecedented challenges. Like and share this video to spread awareness! Create your own tv channel or radio network,with no censorship or constant threats of monetization at wowzaradio.com Save 10% off any of our streaming bundle plans by using code wowza10 at checkout today! #CommunityResilience #Survival #BarterEconomy #FinancialCollapse

Keywords
newsbusinesseconomymoneyfinance
Chapters

OUTLINE:

00:00:00

The Day the Numbers Died

00:02:51

Panic in the Streets

00:05:36

The Fall of Institutions

00:08:24

First Sparks of Unity

00:11:06

A New Language of Value

00:13:58

Relearning to Live

00:16:39

New Forms of Order

00:19:33

Stories of Ingenuity

00:22:14

A Future Forged in Shared Hands

