Kiev continues to increase the number of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard and Territorial Defense in various sectors of the front.

In the Kharkiv region, the Russian army has gone on the offensive again and is restoring lost positions. Fighting continues near the village of Stary Saltov, which according to some reports is already under the control of Russian forces. There are also clashes on the fronts from the Zupovka to the Malye Prohody.

In the area of Izyum, the AFU attempts to attack Russian positions in the village of Balakleya. Ukrainian forces are trying to break through the defenses from the north-western direction and cut off Russian units advancing from Izyum to Slavyansk.

On June 15, a humanitarian corridor was opened for civilians to leave the territory of the Azot plant in Severodonetsk.

Hundreds of civilians may be taken hostage in bomb shelters in the facility that is still under Ukrainian control. The number of Ukrainian militants in the industrial zone reportedly reaches 2 thousand fighters, a quarter of them are foreign mercenaries.

After prolonged fighting, Russian-led forces claimed control of Vrubovka in the area of Zolotoe. Russian units managed to break through the defense of the 10 assault brigade of the AFU in Vrubovka and gain a foothold on its outskirts. Retreating Ukrainian units strengthen their defense in Nikolaevka and pull reinforcements there.

In the area of Svetlodarsk, fighting continues for Semigorye and Vershina. The Ukrainian group in the Uglegorsk thermal power plant risks being completely surrounded in the coming days.

The AFU launched a number of attacks in the Mykolaiv and Kherson directions. Kiev is trying to develop an offensive and achieve any significant success, which is necessary for the Zelensky administration as a symbol of the ability of the Ukrainian Army to still conduct offensive operations. So far, no strategic successes have been reached.

On June 15, Russian Kalibr missiles hit the area of the settlement of Zolochiv in the Lviv region. As a result, an ammunition depot for foreign weapons transferred to Ukraine by NATO countries, including 155-mm M777 howitzers, was destroyed.

Among other targets for Russian missiles there was the Voznesensk military airfield in the Mykolaiv region. Russian strikes destroyed aviation equipment of the Ukrainian Air forces.

On the morning of June 15, the AFU attacked the checkpoint in the Russian Kursk region, but could not continue their offensive and retreated.

Shelling on civilians in the DPR continues. Only on June 14, 18 settlements of the Republic were hit by Ukrainian artillery. As a result of the attacks, 2 civilians were killed, 8 others were injured, including a 12 year-old child.

Ukrainian militants again fired at Chernobayevka near Kherson. A civilian man and a woman were killed, more civilians were wounded.

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