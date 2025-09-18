Riccardo Bosi: Charlie Kirk?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Force & Fraud
* Black hat operation was stopped.
* Recognize the strategy.
* See it and comprehend the need for concealment.
* Ask questions; challenge the narrative; all narratives.
* Walk away from the evil narrative.
* Judgement is required.
The full webcast is linked below.
AustraliaOne Party | The Green Room (18 September 2025)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1JVV2ducERhG
https://rumble.com/v6z2jpa-australiaone-party-force-and-fraud-gr-postponed-to-thursday-18092025-at-800.html