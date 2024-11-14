Voltset Portable 10 Amp MPPT Solar Charge Controller v Bateria Power 10a TEST Review #wisebuyreviews

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Voltset Portable 10 Amp MPPT Solar Charge Controller v Bateria Power 10a TEST Review
See it here https://amzn.to/4fLpcVd [amazon affiliate links] - Voltset 10A 12V MPPT Solar Charge Controller, Intelligent Solar Charge Regulator for AGM, Gel, LiFePO4 Batteries

vs the original champion:

- https://amzn.to/4fN8HYI - Bateria Power 10Amp 12 Volt MPPT Solar Charge Controller, Bateria Power Intelligent Portable Solar Panel Controller


I put the two controllers side by side and review the power output that these solar MPPT charge controllers to a 12 volt battery (https://amzn.to/4eormsQ LiTime 12V 100Ah Mini LiFePO4 Lithium Battery). First I test them both with a 19.5 volt power supplies and they both were charging. When I put a higher boltage DC-to-DC 24 volt up volt regulator, I wound up burning out TWO Bateria power 10 amp solar charger controllers. The Voltset survived all tests with flying colors and impressed me and never got too hot to the touch. I wound up testing it against the 20 amp bateria power and that stood up to the 24 volt input okay. Both controllers were rated to get input up to 30 volts. The fact that that the bateria power tripped my fuse of 40 amps (burned it out) and stopped the power coming in the first time, and then the second one I connected started making noxious toxic fumes during the test, makes me understand that the Bateria Power 10 amp does not handle up to 30 volts, NOT EVEN 24. I am glad I am okay and did this under controlled circumstances and I can't imagine someone that has a 24-30 volt solar panel might have a similar situation. So I am very happy I found a better replacement to the Bateria Power with the VOLTSET 10 Amp Solar Charge Controller and give it two thumbs up. Please thumb up and subscribe and if you use my links when Amazon shopping, it would help whatever you decide to buy within 24 hours or so of clicking them so thanks for the support! Write what you think below!


In this video I test the new controller against the already had controller that is 10 amp, previously reviewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yp-DnyN4VEw - 10Amp 12 Volt MPPT Solar Charge Controller, Bateria Power Intelligent Portable Solar Panel Controller


And if you want to LEARN HOW TO WIRE Anderson Connectors, watch towards the 50 minute mark of this video: https://youtu.be/zZkIR48C4uE - 12v DC Wiring How to DIY Guide for ANDERSON Power Connectors BENEFIT Project & Tools #wisebuyreviews


- See all my videos here: https://www.youtube.com/@wisebuyreviews/videos


- Youtube Version: https://youtu.be/j27Kfu-ILQU

Keywords
diy survival solar power
