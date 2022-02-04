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BASES2017 Open Your Minds Radio the Fluid Belief System
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3 views • February 04, 2022
OYM Radio hosts, Alan and Steve, give a shout out for their coming conference, and explain the Fluid nature of Belief Systems.
Held at The Bases Project's 2017 'BASES2017' , conference in Dublin, summer 2017
[email protected]
Held at The Bases Project's 2017 'BASES2017' , conference in Dublin, summer 2017
[email protected]
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