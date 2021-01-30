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Encouragement and Prayer
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110 views • January 30, 2021
Copyright © Kelley Ewing
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/the-lord-is-turning-america-back-to-himself/
"A Word of Encouragement — I wouldn’t be here without Him. I am grateful for all that He has done in my life and what He will continue to do."
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/the-lord-is-turning-america-back-to-himself/
"A Word of Encouragement — I wouldn’t be here without Him. I am grateful for all that He has done in my life and what He will continue to do."
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