He couldn't take the shipping lane dialogue anymore ...
During an interview on Sky News, Andrew Fisher, British columnist and politician unveils Britain's double standards and criticizes the lack of coverage of Gaza.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.