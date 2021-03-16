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🤡🤡 Forget oxymorons, Covidiots invented self-defeating oxy-deficient-morons! Pls read description!
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160 views • March 16, 2021
TO UPHOLD THE "EXPERT CONSENSUS" SCAM, WE'VE JUST GOT SUSPENDED BY YOUTUBE FOR A DISSENTING EXPERT VIDEO THAT WE'VE NEVER ACTUALLY UPLOADED BECAUSE IT EXCEEDS OUR TIME LIMITATIONS!! CAN YOU FATHOM THIS?!?!
https://silview.media/2021/03/15/youtube-did-what-we-cant-upload-this-video-its-too-long-but-we-can-ban-you-for-it/
SILLY VALLEY CLOWNS ARE BANNING THOUSANDS OF DISSENTING EXPERTS ON THE BASIS OF "EXPERT CONSENSUS". MEANWHILE, IN THE REAL WORLD, IT'S IMPOSSIBLE TO EVEN HAVE A CONSENSUS ON WHO'S AN EXPERT.
👉 Read "CONSENSUS IS WHERE SCIENCE GOES TO DIE" https://silview.media/2019/07/28/scientific-consensus/
https://silview.media/2021/03/15/youtube-did-what-we-cant-upload-this-video-its-too-long-but-we-can-ban-you-for-it/
SILLY VALLEY CLOWNS ARE BANNING THOUSANDS OF DISSENTING EXPERTS ON THE BASIS OF "EXPERT CONSENSUS". MEANWHILE, IN THE REAL WORLD, IT'S IMPOSSIBLE TO EVEN HAVE A CONSENSUS ON WHO'S AN EXPERT.
👉 Read "CONSENSUS IS WHERE SCIENCE GOES TO DIE" https://silview.media/2019/07/28/scientific-consensus/
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