Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
LEGO ADMITS USING RECYCLED PLASTIC IS JUNK
channel image
KevinJJohnston
251 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
167 views
Published 17 hours ago

All of this ridiculous hype about saving the planet is backfiring on every corporation who decides to get involved in it. This time LEGO, the building blocks company who manufacture excessively expensive children's toys, has drawn the conclusion that using recycled plastic from water bottles leads to an inferior product; one that gets returned to the retail stores that sell them because the bricks are falling apart.

Recycling paper Works well, recycling plastic doesn't work at all! I love it when these stupid virtue signaling ideas crash and burn on the merit of their own stupidity.

Www.rumble.com/Kevinjjohnston

Www.kevinjjohnston.ca

#Lego #plastic toys #building blocks #children #children's toys #Lego set #space #Lego plastic #recycling #global warming #climate change #stupid



Keywords
childrenclimate changestupidplasticrecyclinglegojunkblocks

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket