LEGO ADMITS USING RECYCLED PLASTIC IS JUNK

All of this ridiculous hype about saving the planet is backfiring on every corporation who decides to get involved in it. This time LEGO, the building blocks company who manufacture excessively expensive children's toys, has drawn the conclusion that using recycled plastic from water bottles leads to an inferior product; one that gets returned to the retail stores that sell them because the bricks are falling apart.

Recycling paper Works well, recycling plastic doesn't work at all! I love it when these stupid virtue signaling ideas crash and burn on the merit of their own stupidity.

Www.rumble.com/Kevinjjohnston

Www.kevinjjohnston.ca

#Lego #plastic toys #building blocks #children #children's toys #Lego set #space #Lego plastic #recycling #global warming #climate change #stupid







