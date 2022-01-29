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FULL SHOW: Canadian Authorities Pull Out All The Stops To Prevent Freedom Convoy From Reaching Their Goal
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194 views • January 29, 2022
Harrison Smith sits in for Owen Shroyer to cover the absolute insanity on display across the country. From the utter destruction of Women’s Sports, to the Soros-funding crime explosion, the New World Order is struggling to maintain control over an increasingly awakened humanity.
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