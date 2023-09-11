Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Exopolitics Today Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla  – Sept 9, 2023
channel image
High Hopes
2768 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
47 views
Published Yesterday

Dr. Michael Salla


Sep 9, 2023


Topics discussed:


· Starting Diplomatic Relations with ETs,

· JP Update on Dead and Awakening Giant,

· Tachyons used in space travel,

· Joe Rogan interview on David Grusch and unsuccessful reverse engineering projects,

· Space Force mission statement and Full Spectrum Dominance,

· Russia’s history of UFO crash retrieval programs Secret Space Program,

· Video on Sumer’s Eridu Genesis text,

· UAP Caucus launched in US Congress

· New Webinar on transition from UFO crash retrievals to secret space programs.


For Dr. Michael Salla's Twitter Feed with links to all stories, visit: https://twitter.com/michaelsalla


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F3y_r7IhfHw

Keywords
russiaus congresssecret space programjoe roganspace travelspace forcefull spectrum dominanceweek in reviewsumerexopoliticsmichael sallamission statementtachyonsdavid gruschdead giantsep 2023diplomatic relations with etsjp updateawakening giantreverse engineering projectsufo crash retrieval programseridu genesis textuap caucuswebinar transition

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket